NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 603 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 15 of them in Norman, in Thursday's update.
The state's cumulative case total reached 18,496 Thursday. Oklahoma has reported 14,100 recoveries.
State health experts and officials have tied the recent statewide spike in cases to increased community spread and positive testing rates, not necessarily increased testing.
"We are doing much more testing than we were several months ago and indeed we are picking up more new cases, in part because of the new testing. But as you look at the numbers of new tests, we also see a higher percentage of those tests are also positive," said Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Medicine's chief of infectious diseases, in a Wednesday afternoon briefing. "...We are seeing substantial increases in the percentage of positive cases, and this is not just a reflection of more testing — it is indeed a reflection of more transmission in the community.”
As of Wednesday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma had 453 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations. The number is up over last Wednesday, when Oklahoma had 368 hospitalizations.
The Health Department reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the state death toll to 410. None of the deaths happened in the last 24 hours, and none were in Cleveland County.
Drevets said Wednesday that the more recent drop in COVID death rates could be due to the infected demographic and increasing knowledge about how to treat the disease. The most recent wave of COVID cases is heavily impacting younger patients, who are less likely to experience fatal case outcomes than the older patients who were hit by the pandemic as it first arrived in Oklahoma.
The Health Department reported 15 new cases in Norman Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 624. A new COVID-19 data dashboard on the city's website showed that Norman had 156 active cases as of Wednesday.
The Health Department has reported 500 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
The department's Thursday update also shows 22 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,208 total COVID-19 cases and 958 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
The state's Wednesday executive order report showed three new COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries at Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care. The facility has now reported 39 total COVID-19 cases and 33 recoveries.
The increase brings Norman's nursing home COVID totals to 132 total COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Norman nursing homes have not reported a new COVID-19-related death since early June.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
