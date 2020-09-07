NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 613 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, including 52 in Norman.
With 52 new cases Monday, Norman's cumulative case total rose to 2,365. The Department of Health has reported 1,733 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
The University of Oklahoma has reported 221 cumulative positives since Aug. 10. According to the university's online dashboard, as of the last update from Friday, 360 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
With 74 new cases Monday, Cleveland County had 4,511 cumulative COVID-19 cases. The county has recorded 66 deaths and 3,533 recoveries.
The county is currently at an orange level on the state's color-coded county risk map.
As of Monday, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total is at 64,220. The state's seven-day case average is at 783.86.
While the Health Department updates hospitalization and positivity rate numbers in Monday evening executive order reports, the state generally does not produce executive order reports on holidays like Labor Day.
Oklahoma reported no additional deaths Monday, leaving the state's death toll at 853.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU will offer expanded on-campus testing with a new testing site at Cate Center 3. The free testing is available to students living on campus, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services already offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.