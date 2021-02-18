The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 618 new COVID-19 cases Thursday — including just four new cases in Norman — as the state's new case reporting seemingly continued to be affected by inclement weather.
The latest update brings Norman’s totals to 13,123 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 12,377 recoveries. Norman's death toll stands at 131.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System Monday showed that like statewide hospitalizations, local COVID hospitalizations continue to trend down.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 618 new cases statewide Thursday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 416,476. After multiple days of low new case numbers this week, state has not clarified how or to what extent winter weather has affected testing or case reporting.
The state reported 23 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state death toll to 4,112. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again on Thursday to 1,010, down from 1,162 on Wednesday.
Wednesday evening’s executive order report showed 705 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, down from the 711 hospitalizations reported Tuesday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded just 24 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,171.
The health department has reported 26,494 recoveries in the county. The county recorded one additional death Thursday — though not in Norman or in Moore — bringing the county death toll to 254.
Moore reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,026. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths.
Last Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case average is at its lowest level in three months.
The latest map shows an average of 49.4 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, down from the 76.2 new case average recorded the week before. The new case average was last at a number below 50 in the state’s Nov. 5 risk assessment map.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
