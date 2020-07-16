NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Thursday update showed 628 new COVID-19 cases in the state after the department reported a record-high hospitalization number late Wednesday.
On Thursday, the state reported 23,441 total COVID-19 cases and 18,095 recoveries. Thursday's numbers marked a new high in Oklahoma's seven-day case average, which averages new case numbers from seven consecutive days to look at trends over time.
According to the latest update from Wednesday evening, Oklahoma is now at its highest-ever COVID hospitalization level. Wednesday's executive order report showed 638 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations in the state.
The recent spike in new cases is due not just to increased testing, but to higher rates of positive tests and increased community spread, state health officials say. Experts are encouraging Oklahomans to continue to practice both social distancing and increased hygiene; many of the state's largest cities have now issued mandatory mask ordinances of some kind.
The Health Department reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the state death toll to 438. The latest deaths did not occur in Norman or Cleveland County.
The Health Department reported 25 new cases in Norman Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 806.
The Health Department has reported 625 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
Thursday's update showed 50 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,576 total COVID-19 cases and 1,214 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
As of Wednesday evening's executive order report, there have been 133 total COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
