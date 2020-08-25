NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 650 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 21 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total rose to 54,172 with Tuesday's update.
The state's seven-day new case average is back up after dipping slightly Monday, and is still up over the same time last week.
The state's positive test rate remains at 7.4%. In its first executive order report of the week Monday evening, Oklahoma reported 553 current confirmed and suspected COVID hospitalizations, a number slightly lower than any hospitalization number reported last week.
Oklahoma also reported 14 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 744. None of the newest deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County, and none occurred in the last 24 hours.
With 21 new cases Tuesday, Norman's case total rose to 1,733. The Department of Health has reported 1,522 recoveries and 34 total deaths in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 38 new cases Tuesday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,581. The Health Department has reported 63 deaths and 3,130 recoveries in the county.
Of the county's 38 new cases, six are in Moore, which has reported a total of 740 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has recorded 642 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths in Moore.
The county is currently in the yellow alert zone on the Health Department's color-coded risk map.
Monday's executive order report showed 145 cumulative cases, 117 recoveries and 20 deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The newest cases appear to be at Brookhaven Extensive Care, which has reported 44 total cases, 33 recoveries and six deaths.
The newest nursing home death was reported at Grace Living Center in Monday's report. It is unclear when that death occurred, since Norman has not reported an additional death since Saturday.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
