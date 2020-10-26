NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 663 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, including six new cases in Norman.
Monday's new case number brings the state's cumulative case total to 117,399. The state's seven-day case average is at about 1,332.
The new case number is typical of the generally low numbers that Oklahoma reports on Sundays or Mondays. This week's Sunday number, at 1,051 new cases, was abnormally high for a weekend.
Oklahoma will update its hospitalization numbers and positivity rate in Monday evening's executive order report. The state ended last week with its second highest hospitalization number yet.
Oklahoma reported two additional deaths Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,251. Neither of the latest deaths reported Monday occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
As of Monday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 4,320. The state has reported 46 deaths and 3,766 recoveries in Norman.
With 20 new cases Monday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,331. The county has recorded 89 COVID-related deaths and 7,157 recoveries.
Moore reported six new cases Monday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,469. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,256 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan Friday. NPS will release its weekly update on the latest district cases and quarantine/isolation numbers on Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
