NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 665 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 25 new cases in Norman.
Monday's numbers bring the state's cumulative case total to 91,982.
The state's seven-day case average has gone down the last two days, landing at about 969 on Monday.
The new case numbers from Sunday and Monday of this week (569 and 665, respectively) represent a dramatic decrease from the new case numbers reported last week, which were above 1,100 the last three days of the week. New case reporting can sometimes lag on Sundays and Mondays, so it remains to be seen whether the low numbers are an abnormality, or part of a pattern.
The state will update hospitalization numbers and positivity rate in its Monday evening executive order report.
Oklahoma reported three additional deaths Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,055. None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
As of Monday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,471. The state has reported 39 deaths —three of which were identified in the last week — and 3,029 recoveries in Norman.
With 49 new cases Monday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,535. The county has recorded 75 COVID-related deaths and 5,602 recoveries.
Moore reported 14 new cases Monday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,131. Moore has recorded 14 COVID-related deaths and 941 recoveries.
The county is at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS is in the process of phasing back in in-person instruction after raising its threshold for a future return to remote learning.
The district will update its weekly case and quarantine/isolation numbers Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman?
