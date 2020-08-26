NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 666 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 27 new cases in Norman.
Wednesday's update brought Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 54,838. The Health Department has reported 46,414 recoveries.
The state's seven-day new case average rose again Wednesday to 702.14 after dipping slightly at the beginning of the week. The state's positive test rate remains at 7.4%.
Tuesday evening's executive order report showed 533 current confirmed and suspected COVID hospitalizations, down from 553 hospitalizations Monday.
Oklahoma also reported 19 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 763. None of the newest deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County, and three were identified in the last 24 hours.
With 27 new cases Wednesday, Norman's case total rose to 1,760.
The Department of Health has reported 1,544 recoveries and 34 deaths in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 57 new cases Wednesday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,638. The Health Department has reported 63 deaths and 3,168 recoveries in the county.
Of the county's 57 new cases, nine are in Moore, which has reported a total of 749 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has recorded 651 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths in Moore.
The county is currently in the yellow alert zone on the Health Department's color-coded risk map. Updated maps are released every Friday.
Tuesday's executive order report showed 145 cumulative cases, 116 recoveries and 20 deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
