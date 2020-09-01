NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 666 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 38 new cases in Norman.
Tuesday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total rose to 1,937. The Department of Health has reported 1,626 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
The University of Oklahoma, which returned to in-person classes last Monday, has reported 91 total cases at the university so far. OU last updated its case count Friday.
As of Tuesday, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total is at 59,399. The state's seven-day case average, at 746 Tuesday, has continued to climb for four days now after dipping last Friday.
Monday evening's executive order report showed that with 59,399 positive tests and 898,288 cumulative tests completed in the state, Oklahoma is now recording a 7.7% positivity rate. The state reported 535 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations Monday evening, down from 570 hospitalizations Friday.
Oklahoma reported nine additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 809. None of the latest deaths are in Norman or Cleveland County, and none occurred in the last 24 hours.
Cleveland County reported 61 new cases Tuesday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,991. The Health Department has now reported 64 deaths and 3,335 recoveries in the county.
Of the county's 61 new cases, six are in Moore, which has reported a total of 777 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has recorded 677 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths in Moore.
As of last Friday, Cleveland County was at a yellow level on the Health Department's color-coded risk map. The map is updated each Friday.
The Health Department has reported 146 cumulative cases, 117 recoveries and 21 deaths across six Norman nursing home facilities. The latest death was at the Norman branch of the Oklahoma Veterans Center.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
