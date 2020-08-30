NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 667 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including 34 new cases in Norman.
The Sunday update brings Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 58,020. Sunday's new case number is down from Saturday's high 1,093 new cases, but consistent with most of the the numbers Oklahoma has been seeing for about a week.
The state's most recent executive order report shows a 7.6% positive testing rate in Oklahoma. The state's seven-day new case average was at about 694 cases Sunday.
Oklahoma reported two additional deaths Sunday, bringing the state's death toll to 799. One of the latest deaths was in Cleveland County, but not Norman or Moore.
With 34 new cases Sunday, Norman's case total rose to 1,874. The Department of Health has reported 1,598 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
The University of Oklahoma, which returned to in-person classes last Monday, released a COVID data dashboard late Friday showing 41 total cases at the university so far. The dashboard shows COVID numbers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 25.
Cleveland County reported 99 new cases Sunday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,882. The Health Department has now reported 64 deaths and 3,268 recoveries in the county.
Of the county's 99 new cases, five are in Moore, which has reported a total of 769 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has recorded 667 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths in Moore.
Cleveland County is currently at a yellow level on the Health Department's color-coded risk map.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
