NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another surge in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 673 new cases statewide.
The state's cumulative case total shot up to 17,893 Tuesday. Oklahoma has reported more than 13,538 recoveries.
After Tuesday's record-breaking 895 new cases, Wednesday marked the second highest single-day case increase the state has reported.
While the exact cause of this Tuesday's record-breaking case increase is unknown, state health experts and officials have tied the recent statewide spike in cases to increased community spread and positive testing rates, not more testing.
A month ago, Oklahoma was reporting daily case increases in the low 100s or double digits. In the weeks since, the state has seen a significant upward trend in new cases and in its seven-day case average, which averages new cases reported across seven consecutive days to show trends over time.
The report showed 458 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations in the state, up from 423 hospitalizations in Tuesday's report.
The Health Department reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state death toll to 407. None of the deaths happened in the last 24 hours, and none were in Cleveland County.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark and the city council adopted a mandatory mask ordinance at Tuesday's meeting, which requires Norman residents to wear face coverings — whether masks, scarves or bandanas — in public service areas, public settings and places of public accommodation. The ordinance is set to expire Nov. 30.
The Health Department reported 16 new cases in Norman Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 609. The Health Department has reported 470 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
The department's Wednesday update also shows 29 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,186 total COVID-19 cases and 913 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40, with no new deaths reported in the county Wednesday.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Jesse
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.