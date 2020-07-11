NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Saturday update showed 687 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and 23 in Norman.
The state's cumulative case total reached 19,779 Saturday. Oklahoma has reported 15,136 recoveries.
Saturday's new case total is the second-highest single-day case increase the state has reported yet.
State health experts and officials have tied the recent statewide spike in cases not just to increased testing, but to increased community spread and higher positive testing rates. Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson Sara King said the department is seeing an increase in cases coming from medium and large social events.
As of Friday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma had 499 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations. The number has steadily gone up from the state's first executive order report of the week, when Oklahoma reported 426 hospitalizations.
The Health Department reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, bringing the state death toll to 421. The latest deaths did not occur in Norman or Cleveland County.
The Health Department reported 23 new cases in Norman Saturday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 660. The city's COVID data dashboard showed that Norman had 136 active cases.
While the new dashboard was showing Norman hospitalization numbers on Thursday and Friday, the numbers were not visible Saturday. It is unclear why the local hospitalization number has disappeared.
The Health Department has reported 529 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
The department's Saturday update also shows 39 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,277 total COVID-19 cases and 1,017 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
The state's Friday executive order report showed no movement in Norman nursing home numbers. Across six Norman facilities, there have been 133 total COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries and 19 total deaths.
Norman nursing homes have not reported a new COVID-19-related death since early June.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
