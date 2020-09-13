NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 695 new cases in the state and 13 in Norman on Sunday.
With the 695 new cases, the state case total now rises to 69,354 cases.
The state reported six new deaths today, bringing the total statewide death toll to 905. The state’s seven-day new case total is 821.
Norman’s 13 new cases brings the city's case total to 2,654, bringing the three-day new case average to 39. There have been 1,948 recoveries in Norman and 35 deaths.
Cleveland County reported one new deaths, bringing the death toll to 68, this is the first COVID-19 related death in three days. The county reported 46 new cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s case total to 4,695. There have been 3,924 recoveries.
The county is currently in the Orange Level risk zone according to the State Department of Health’s weekly color coded map. Counties in the Orange Level risk zone have at least 14.29 new daily cases per 100,000 population.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
