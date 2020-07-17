NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 699 new COVID-19 cases at the end of a week of record highs for new cases and hospitalizations.
On Friday, Oklahoma reached 24,140 total COVID-19 cases and 18,766 total recoveries.
Friday's numbers marked another new high in Oklahoma's seven-day case average, which averages new case numbers from seven consecutive days to look at trends over time.
Two months ago, the seven-day case average was showing an average of about 90 to 100 new cases per day; this Friday, the seven-day new case average was at 721.14.
In the last two weeks alone, Oklahoma has reported more than 9,000 new cases.
More: Oklahoma’s Stitt first governor to test positive for COVID-19
As of the latest update from Thursday evening, Oklahoma had 604 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations in the state. The number is the state's second-highest hospitalization level, and is up over 453 hospitalizations at the same time last week.
The ongoing COVID-19 spike in Oklahoma is due not just to increased testing, but to higher rates of positive tests and increased community spread, state health officials say.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said Friday that new cases are still most heavily impacting 18-35-year-old Oklahomans, but that cases are also starting to affect more Oklahomans 65 and older, who are at higher risk for severe health complications.
Bratzler said while Oklahoma hospitals are generally well stocked with personal protective equipment and ventilators right now, many facilities are starting to see a strain on their capacities.
"I think people have been led down the path of thinking that we have lots of surge capacity," Bratzler said. "We have lots of PPE now, plenty of ventilators, (but) we're starting to run out of ICU beds, and our hospital beds are much fuller than they were."
The Health Department reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the state death toll to 445. Two of those deaths were in 36-49 year olds. The latest deaths did not occur in Norman or Cleveland County.
The Health Department reported 31 new cases in Norman Friday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 837.
The Health Department has reported 655 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
Friday's update showed 54 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,630 total COVID-19 cases and 1,267 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
Thursday evening's executive order report showed one new COVID-19 case and recovery at the Norman Oklahoma Veterans Center, which has reported six total cases, five recoveries and one death. It is unclear whether the newest case was in a staff member or a resident.
The state has now reported 134 total COVID-19 cases, 114 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.