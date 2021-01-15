The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death and 71 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Friday as Cleveland County's weekly new case average reached its highest level yet.
Norman has now reported 11,039 COVID-19 cases and 9,713 recoveries. The city has recorded 95 COVID-related deaths, four of them reported in the last week.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is currently at 112 cases.
Norman Regional Health System’s latest updated hospitalization numbers show increasing local hospitalization numbers through late December and early January. The numbers will be updated Monday.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,538 new cases in the state Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 348,044. The state has reported nearly 52,000 new cases and almost 400 additional deaths in the new year alone.
The state reported another 43 deaths on Friday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,925. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again Friday to 3,922, down from 4,164 on Thursday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers from Thursday evening show 1,847 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, up just slightly from the 1,844 hospitalizations reported Wednesday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 177 new cases Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 23,169. The health department has reported 20,239 recoveries in the county.
Including the one additional Norman death, Cleveland County recorded four additional deaths Friday. The county has now reported 183 total COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 42 new cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,018. Moore’s death count stands at 31.
Friday's update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 102.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 8-14. The number is by far the highest weekly new case average the county has recorded.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.