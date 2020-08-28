NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 710 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 18 new cases in Norman.
The end-of-the-week update brings Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 56,260.
Oklahoma has recorded 866,185 total COVID-19 tests and 56,260 positive results, leaving the state with a 7.5% positive testing rate.
The state's seven-day new case average dipped Friday to about 645, reflecting a few low case days at the start of this week. Otherwise, the average has hovered around 700 new cases daily throughout this week.
Thursday evening's executive order report showed 559 current confirmed and suspected COVID hospitalizations, up slightly from 552 hospitalizations Wednesday.
Oklahoma reported eight additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 786. None of the newest deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County, and one was identified in the last 24 hours.
With 18 new cases Friday, Norman's case total rose to 1,815.
The Department of Health has reported 1,575 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
Cleveland County reported 28 new cases Friday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,749. The Health Department has reported 63 deaths and 3,221 recoveries in the county.
Of the county's 28 new cases, three are in Moore, which has reported a total of 760 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has recorded 657 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths in Moore.
Friday's new color-coded risk map from the Health Department shows that Cleveland County is still at the yellow risk level with 10.41 cases per 100,000 people. All three counties bordering Cleveland County are at the orange level, reporting more than 14.39 cases per 100,000 people.
Thursday's executive order report showed 145 cumulative cases, 116 recoveries and 20 deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.