NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 712 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 37 new cases in Norman.
Thursday's update brought Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 55,550.
Oklahoma has recorded 855,824 total COVID-19 tests and 55,550 positive results, leaving the state with a 7.5% positive testing rate.
A White House report this week showed Oklahoma had the eighth highest positivity rate in the country, The Frontier reported Wednesday. The report also called for a statewide mask mandate applicable to counties with more than 20 active case.
The state's seven-day new case average dipped slightly to 697.29 on Thursday. The average has hovered around 700 new cases daily throughout this week.
Wednesday's executive order report showed 552 current confirmed and suspected COVID hospitalizations, up from 533 hospitalizations Tuesday.
Oklahoma reported 15 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 778. None of the newest deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County, and none were identified in the last 24 hours.
With 37 new cases Thursday, Norman's case total rose to 1,797.
The Department of Health has reported 1,564 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
Cleveland County reported 83 new cases Thursday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,721. The Health Department has reported 63 deaths and 3,202 recoveries in the county.
Of the county's 83 new cases, eight are in Moore, which has reported a total of 757 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has recorded 654 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths in Moore.
The county is currently in the yellow alert zone on the Health Department's color-coded risk map. Updated maps are released every Friday.
Should Cleveland County stay at the yellow level or move to the "Orange Level 1" alert zone, Norman Public Schools plans on bringing elementary students who have chosen traditional or blended instruction back to in-person instruction beginning Monday. The district will keep students learning remotely if the county moves up to "Orange Level 2" (more than 25 cases per 100,000 people) or the red level.
Wednesday's executive order report showed 145 cumulative cases, 116 recoveries and 20 deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.