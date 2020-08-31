NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 713 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 25 new cases in Norman.
Monday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total rose to 1,899. The Department of Health has reported 1,609 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
The University of Oklahoma, which returned to in-person classes last Monday, has reported 91 total cases at the university so far. 60 of those cases were reported in the last week alone. OU is tracking cases on its own COVID dashboard, which was last updated Friday.
As of Monday, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total is at 58,733. Monday's new case number is higher than the lower case numbers the state generally sees on Monday, when reporting lulls.
The state's seven-day average, at 744 Monday, is up to its highest level in nearly three weeks.
The state will release a new executive order report with updated hospitalization numbers and a new state positivity rate Monday evening.
Oklahoma reported one additional death Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 800.
Cleveland County reported 48 new cases Monday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,930. The Health Department has now reported 64 deaths and 3,294 recoveries in the county.
Of the county's 48 new cases, two are in Moore, which has reported a total of 771 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has recorded 668 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths in Moore.
Cleveland County is currently at a yellow level on the Health Department's color-coded risk map.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
