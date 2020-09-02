NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 719 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 28 new cases in Norman.
Wednesday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total rose to 1,965. The Department of Health has reported 1,641 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
The University of Oklahoma updated its online COVID dashboard Wednesday to begin showing numbers from this week. OU recorded 16 positive tests Monday out of 80 total tests completed that day; Monday is the only day of numbers reported this week.
The 16 new positives bring OU's positive case total to 107 (all reported since the university started recording cases Aug. 10). According to the dashboard, as of Monday, 305 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
The university also announced Wednesday that it will offer expanded on-campus testing with a new testing site at Cate Center 3. The free testing is available to students living on campus, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning Sept. 4. OU Health Services already offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
As of Wednesday, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total is at 60,118. The state's seven-day case average, at 754 Wednesday, has continued to climb for five days now.
With 60,118 positive tests and 904,600 cumulative tests completed in the state, Oklahoma is recording a 7.7% positivity rate. The state reported 545 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations Tuesday evening, up from 535 hospitalizations Monday.
Oklahoma reported 12 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 821.
One of the latest deaths was Cleveland County, bringing the county's death toll to 65. The latest county death was not in Norman.
With 28 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County had 4,019 cumulative COVID-19 cases. As of last Friday, Cleveland County was at a yellow level on the Health Department's color-coded risk map. The map is updated each Friday.
The Health Department has reported 146 cumulative cases, 117 recoveries and 21 deaths across six Norman nursing home facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
