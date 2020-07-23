NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 737 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 21 new cases in Norman on Thursday.
Thursday's new cases bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 28,802. The Health Department has also reported 22,441 recoveries.
The Health Department this week has been working through data entry issues and a backlog of more than 800 recently-discovered new COVID-19 cases. The technical issues come as Oklahoma continues to experience high positive case rates and community spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Douglas Drevets, chief of infectious diseases at OU, said Wednesday that "the only practical way" to start decreasing infection rates right now is for individuals to wear masks and watch their exposure to others.
The state's newest hospitalization update from Wednesday evening showed 607 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations, down slightly from both the day before and the same time a week ago.
The Health Department reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the state death toll to 477. None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County or Norman, and one was identified in the last 24 hours.
The department reported 21 new cases in Norman Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 975.
The Health Department has reported 788 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
The state reported 40 new cases in Cleveland County Thursday. The county has now recorded 1,887 total COVID-19 cases and 1,531 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
As of Wednesday's executive order report, the Health Department has reported 141 total COVID-19 cases, 121 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.