The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 747 new COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday as the state officially began sharing federal numbers on Oklahoma's COVID death toll.
Wednesday's new case report showed 14 new COVID-19 cases in Norman, bringing the city's cumulative case toll to 13,283. The state has reported 12,720 recoveries in Norman.
With no additional deaths reported Wednesday, Norman's death toll stands at 139.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is at about 10 cases. Numbers from Norman Regional Hospital Systems Monday showed a slight uptick in local COVID hospitalizations over the last reporting period in February, but a slight decrease in ICU patients.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 747 new cases statewide Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 425,746.
Wednesday's new case number brings the state’s seven-day case average to 675, down from 683 Tuesday.
Oklahoma also started sharing a new set of death data Wednesday. The state will now regularly report the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's provisional death count for the state, which differs from that of the Oklahoma State Department of Health by several thousand deaths.
As of Wednesday, the CDC has reported 7,035 COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma. The State Department of Health's death toll stood at 4,534 when last reported Tuesday.
The discrepancy between state and federal numbers exists because the federal provisional death count is based on death certificates, while the state's death count is based on investigations into COVID-19 deaths.
The state will keep investigating COVID deaths while reporting the provisional death count, according to the health department.
The state’s hospitalization numbers continue to decline. Tuesday evening’s executive order report showed 427 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down from the 447 hospitalizations reported Monday night.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county's cumulative case total to 28,757.
The health department has reported 27,471 recoveries and 274 deaths in the county.
Moore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 6,151. Moore has recorded 43 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map. In the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, Cleveland County is at an Orange Level 1 — rather than an Orange Level 2 or higher — for the first time since mid-October.
The latest map shows an average of 20.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 20-25, down from the 29.5 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com.
OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.