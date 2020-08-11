NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 765 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, including 23 new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 44,728, with 37,193 reported recoveries.
The Health Department also reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the statewide death total to 618. One of those deaths was in Cleveland County.
The state's overall positive testing percentage is 7.1%, according to Monday's executive order report. Oklahoma's seven-day new case average decreased to 752.1, its lowest level since July 25.
The state reported 31 new cases in Cleveland County, bringing the county case total to 3,048. The Health Department has reported 2,655 recoveries and 56 deaths in Cleveland County.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Cleveland County remains in the yellow alert zone.
Monday's 23 new cases bring Norman's cumulative case total to 1,500. The state has recorded 1,313 recoveries and 31 deaths in Norman.
Monday's executive order report showed no additional cases at longterm care facilities. The Health Department has reported 138 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 114 total recoveries and 19 deaths across six Norman longterm care facilities.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.