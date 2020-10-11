NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 766 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including 29 new cases in Norman.
Sunday's new case number brings the state's cumulative case total to 99,387. The state's seven-day case average rose again Sunday to 1,152.86.
Sunday's new case number is notably lower than the new case numbers the state has reported this last week, but is in line with the lag in case reporting Oklahoma often sees on Sundays and Mondays.
The state's next update on hospitalizations will not be available until Monday evening, when the state releases its first executive order report of the week. Statewide hospitalizations reached a record high at the end of the week, with 758 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations Friday.
Oklahoma reported three additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,098. One of the latest deaths was in Cleveland County, but non of the deaths were in Norman or Moore.
As of Sunday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,694. The state has reported 40 deaths and 3,694 recoveries in Norman.
With 64 new cases Sunday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached exactly 7,000. The county has recorded 82 COVID-related deaths and 6,014 recoveries.
Moore reported 11 new cases Sunday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,222. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,025 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan.
The weekly map, released Friday morning, shows 23.5 cases per 100,000 Cleveland County residents during the week of Oct. 2-7.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman?
