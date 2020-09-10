NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 771 new COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday, including 103 new cases in Norman.
With Thursday's update, Norman's cumulative case total rose to 2,537.
While the state's new case number is slightly lower than the numbers from the last few days, Norman's new case number is the second-highest single day case increase the city has ever seen, behind only Saturday's 196 new cases.
The state has reported 35 COVID-related deaths and 1,823 recoveries in Norman.
The University of Oklahoma has not updated its new COVID case numbers since last Friday, at which point it had reported 244 cumulative positives since Aug. 10. According to the university's online dashboard, as of Monday, 358 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
Asked about Saturday's major case increase, Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson Sara King said the university is "contributing to the drastic increase" in cases. Asked about Thursday's numbers, King said the numbers also reflect OU's impact, along with general community spread.
Norman accounts for 103 of 136 new cases in Cleveland County Thursday. The county has now reported 4,757 cumulative cases, 3,749 recoveries and 67 deaths.
Moore reported 15 new cases Thursday, bringing the city's case total to 827. The health department has reported 736 recoveries and 13 deaths.
With 771 new cases statewide Thursday, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total is at 66,700. The state's seven-day case average is at about 810.
The state's daily new case reporting now includes both confirmed and probable cases, including those produced by rapid antigen tests. According to The Frontier, the Health Department will not drop all of the probable and antigen tests into the state's cumulative case total at once or retroactively, but will gradually add them into the daily case reports.
The state is reporting a 7.9% positive testing rate. Wednesday's executive order report showed 513 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, up from 462 on Tuesday.
Oklahoma reported 13 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 876. One death was identified in the last 24 hours, and none occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
