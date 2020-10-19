NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 774 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, including 19 new cases in Norman.
Monday’s new case number brings the state's cumulative case total to 108,073. The state's seven-day case average is at about 1,126 down from last week, which set a record rising to 1,181.
Oklahoma's hospitalization numbers peaked again on Friday evening. Friday's executive order report showed 792 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, the second most ever. Across the state the health department is also reporting 301 COVID patients in the ICU, the most ever.
Oklahoma reported 2 additional deaths Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,173. None of the latest deaths reported Monday occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
As of Monday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,971. The state has reported 42 deaths and 3,477 recoveries in Norman.
With 50 new cases Monday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 7,625. The county has recorded 85 COVID-related deaths and 6,571 recoveries.
Moore reported 10 new cases Monday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,356. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,141 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map, but rose from an Orange Level 1 to an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan Friday. While the county was reporting 23.5 cases per 100,000 people last Friday, Cleveland County is now reporting 30.3 cases per 100,000 people.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman?
