NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 38 in Norman.
Wednesday's update brings Norman’s cumulative COVID-19 case total to 13,210. The city has recorded 12,598 recoveries and 133 total COVID-19-related deaths.
While Cleveland County recorded three additional deaths on Wednesday, none occurred in Norman, which has seen 133 COVID-related deaths.
Norman Regional Hospital Systems’ latest data update Monday showed a continued downward trend in local COVID hospitalization numbers, which have been steadily decreasing in recent weeks.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 798 new cases statewide Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 421,010.
The state also reported 37 additional deaths Wednesday, placing the state death toll at 4,264.
The state’s seven-day new case average dropped again Wednesday to 736, down from 776 Tuesday. Oklahoma's Tuesday executive order report showed 591 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, continuing the steady decline in Oklahoma’s hospitalization numbers.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,520.
The health department has reported 27,126 recoveries. With the three additional deaths reported Wednesday, the county death toll rose to 260.
Two of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in Moore, bringing the city's COVID-related death toll to 41. Moore reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,097.
Last Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case has continued in its downward trend this week.
The latest map shows an average of 29.5 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 12-18, down from the 42.3 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
