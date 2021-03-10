NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 26 in Norman.
Norman’s cumulative case total is now at 13,387. The state has reported 12,842 recoveries in Norman.
Norman’s death toll, updated Tuesday to show five additional deaths since last Tuesday, now stands at 144. The state will update local death numbers each Tuesday, according to the health department.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is at about 15 cases. The newest numbers from Norman Regional Health Systems show a continued decline in local COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 818 new cases statewide Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 430,250.
The newest case number brings the state’s seven-day case average to 643, up slightly from 633 Tuesday.
An updated provisional death count from the CDC shows 7,344 COVID deaths in Oklahoma, up from 7,307 cumulative deaths reported Tuesday.
The State Department of Health reported 167 new confirmed COVID deaths on Tuesday, bringing the health department’s recorded death toll to 4,701.
Tuesday evening’s hospitalization numbers showed just 292 current COVID hospitalizations in the state. The state’s hospitalization number has not been this low since last June.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 29,059.
The health department has reported 27,833 recoveries and, with Tuesday’s update, 282 deaths in the county.
Moore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,210. Moore has recorded 43 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map places the county at a yellow level on the map, showing an average of 12.1 new cases per day in the county during the week of Feb. 26-March 4. That average is down from 20.6 new cases per day the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com.
OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.