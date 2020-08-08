NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 825 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday, including 17 new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 43,080, with 35,745 reported recoveries.
The Health Department also reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the statewide death total to 603. None of the latest deaths are in Cleveland County.
Friday evening's executive order report showed 594 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state. The number is down from hospitalization numbers in the mid-600s earlier this week.
The state's overall positive testing percentage remains at 7%, according to Friday's executive order report. Oklahoma's seven-day new case average decreased to its lowest level since July 25 at 764.
The state reported 35 new cases in Cleveland County Saturday, bringing the county case total to 2,967. The Health Department has reported 2,563 recoveries and 55 deaths in Cleveland County.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Cleveland County remains in the yellow alert zone.
Saturday's 17 new cases bring Norman's cumulative case total to 1,462. The state has recorded 1,271 recoveries and 31 deaths in Norman.
Friday's executive order report showed one additional case at Grace Living Center. The Health Department has reported 148 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 124 total recoveries and 19 deaths across six Norman longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.