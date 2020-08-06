NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 837 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday, including 16 new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 41,401, with 34,320 reported recoveries.
The Health Department also reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the statewide death total to 593. While one of the latest deaths is in Cleveland County, it did not occur in Norman or Moore.
Wednesday evening's executive order report showed 643 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state.
The state reported 38 new cases in Cleveland County Thursday, bringing the county case total to 2,909. The Health Department has reported 2,495 recoveries and 55 deaths in Cleveland County.
With 16 new cases Thursday, Norman's cumulative case total stands at 1,435. The state has recorded 1,241 recoveries and 31 deaths in Norman.
Wednesday's executive order report showed two additional cases and two additional recoveries across two Norman nursing homes. The Health Department has reported 146 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 124 total recoveries and 19 deaths across six Norman longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
