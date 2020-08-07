NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 854 new COVID-19 cases in the state Friday, including 10 new cases in Norman.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 42,255, with 35,001 reported recoveries.
The Health Department also reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the statewide death total to 600. None of the latest deaths are in Cleveland County.
Thursday evening's executive order report showed 561 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state. The number is down from hospitalization numbers in the mid-600s earlier this week.
The state's overall positive testing percentage was up again in Thursday's executive order report, rising to 7%. Oklahoma's seven-day new case average has hovered between 800 and 850 for most of this week.
The state reported 23 new cases in Cleveland County Friday, bringing the county case total to 2,932. The Health Department has reported 2,531 recoveries and 55 deaths in Cleveland County.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Cleveland County is no longer in the orange alert zone, and has been downgraded to a yellow alert.
Friday's 10 new cases bring Norman's cumulative case total to 1,445. The state has recorded 1,260 recoveries and 31 deaths in Norman.
Thursday's executive order report showed one additional case at the Norman Oklahoma Veteran's Center. The Health Department has reported 147 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 124 total recoveries and 19 deaths across six Norman longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
