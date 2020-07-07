NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record-shattering jump in COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 858 new cases statewide.
The state's cumulative case total shot up to 17,220 Tuesday. Oklahoma has reported 13,005 recoveries.
Before Tuesday, the highest single-day case increase the state had ever reported was 585 new cases, reported last Tuesday.
While the exact cause of this Tuesday's record-breaking case increase is unknown, state health experts and officials have tied the recent statewide spike in cases to increased community spread and positive testing rates, not more testing. Most of the cases reported Tuesday appear to be in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, which each reported more than 200 new cases.
A month ago, Oklahoma was reporting daily case increases in the low 100s or double digits. In the weeks since, the state has seen a significant upward trend in new cases and in its seven-day case average, which averages new cases reported across seven consecutive days to show trends over time.
The state also reported an increase in hospitalization numbers in Monday evening's executive order report. The report showed 426 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations in the state, up from 391 hospitalizations in the last report issued Thursday.
The Health Department reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the state death toll to 404. None of the deaths happened in the last 24 hours, and none were in Cleveland County.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark and the city council will consider adopting a mask ordinance at Tuesday's city council meeting. The proposed ordinance would require Norman residents to wear face coverings — whether masks, scarves or bandanas — in public service areas, public settings and places of public accommodation, and would expire Nov. 30.
The Health Department reported 26 new cases in Norman Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 593. The Health Department has reported 440 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
The department's Tuesday update also shows 50 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,157 total COVID-19 cases and 859 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
The state's Monday executive order report showed one new COVID-19 case and one new recovery at the Norman Oklahoma Veterans Center location.
The increase brings Norman's nursing home totals to 129 total COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six local facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
