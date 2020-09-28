NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 861 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 31 new cases in Norman.
Monday's numbers bring the state's cumulative case total to 85,194. After reaching an all-time peak at 1,136 on Friday, the state's seven-day case average decreased slightly each following day, landing at about 1,041 on Monday.
Monday evening's state executive order report will bring an update on Oklahoma's positivity rate and hospitalization numbers. Oklahoma reported one additional death Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,007. The latest death did not occur in Cleveland County or Norman.
Monday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total to 3,256. The state has reported 36 deaths and 2,798 recoveries in Norman.
With 56 new cases Monday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,063. The county has recorded 70 COVID-related deaths and 5,156 recoveries.
The county is in its third week straight at an Orange Level on the state's weekly risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans.
NPS is in the process of phasing back in in-person instruction after raising its threshold for a future return to remote learning last week. The district will share its weekly update on new case and quarantine numbers Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
