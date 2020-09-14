NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 869 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 18 new cases in Norman.
With Monday's new caseload, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total has surpassed 70,000 to reach 70,223. The state's seven-day case average is at about 857.
Oklahoma will update positivity rate and hospitalization numbers in Monday evening's executive order report. The state reported no new deaths Monday, leaving Oklahoma's death toll at 905.
With Monday's update, Norman's cumulative case total rose to 2,672. The state has reported 35 deaths and 1,998 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County recorded 37 new cases Monday, bringing the county case total to 5,002. The county has also recorded 68 COVID-related deaths and 3,989 recoveries in Cleveland County.
As of Friday, the county is at an orange risk level, according to the Health Department's weekly map.
With the county at more than 25 cases per 100,000 people, Norman Public Schools and the State Department of Education have classified the county as an Orange Level 2 (the Health Department does not break the orange risk designation into two levels like the district and the Department of Education do). The district is holding in-person instruction this week, and will transition to remote learning next week should the county remain at an Orange Level 2 this Friday.
The University of Oklahoma has now reported 265 cumulative COVID-19 cases from OU housing and from Goddard Health Center since August 10. According to the university's online dashboard, as of Saturday, 226 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
