The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 869 new COVID-19 cases in the state Friday after a week of testing numbers impacted by winter weather.
The latest update showed that Norman's cumulative case total, reported as 13,123 on Thursday, decreased to 13,121 on Friday.
While it is an anomaly, it's not wholly unprecedented for the health department to report a negative new case number in Norman. On April 30, 2020, the health department also reported -2 Norman cases.
When the state backtracked on new case numbers in April, a health department spokesperson told The Transcript that "the data is preliminary and subject to change."
"This data comes from the live investigation database and is constantly being updated as information is obtained," a spokesperson said in May 2020. "The cases could have been duplicates within the database (that were removed/consolidated into one record) or they could have been reassigned to another county once the address information had been completely entered and/or verified."
Norman reported no additional deaths on Friday, leaving the city death toll at 131. The city has recorded 12,424 recoveries.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System Monday showed that like statewide hospitalizations, local COVID hospitalizations continue to trend down.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 869 new cases statewide Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 417,345.
Data from the national COVID Tracking Project shows that testing this week has gone down significantly. The project shows that last week, the state was completing more than 10,000 new tests each day; this week, Oklahoma reported less than 1,000 new tests the first two days of the week, then nearly 30,000 new tests Wednesday.
The state reported 20 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state death toll to 4,132.
The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again on Friday to 932, down from 1,010 on Thursday. This is the first time since Oct. 5 that the case average has been below 1,000.
Thursday evening’s executive order report showed 663 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, down from the 705 hospitalizations reported Wednesday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded just 15 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,186.
The health department has reported 26,590 recoveries in the county. With no new local deaths reported Friday, the county's death toll stands at 254.
Moore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,038. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case has continued in its downward trend this week.
The latest map shows an average of 29.5 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 12-18, down from the 42.3 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
