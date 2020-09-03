NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 909 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 68 new cases in Norman.
Thursday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total rose to 2,033. The Department of Health has reported 1,661 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
Thursday's new case number is the highest single-day case increase Norman has reported to date.
The University of Oklahoma has reported 16 positive tests this week and 107 cumulative positives since Aug. 10. According to the university's online dashboard, as of the last update Monday, 305 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
As of Thursday, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total is at 61,027. The state's seven-day case average continued to climb to 782 on Thursday.
With 61,027 positive tests and 914,602 cumulative tests completed in the state, Oklahoma is recording a 7.7% positivity rate. The state reported 540 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations Wednesday evening, down slightly from 545 hospitalizations Tuesday.
Oklahoma reported 14 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 835. None of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County or Norman.
With 86 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County had 4,105 cumulative COVID-19 cases. The county has recorded 65 deaths and 3,403 recoveries.
As of last Friday, Cleveland County was at a yellow level on the Health Department's color-coded risk map. The map will be updated Friday morning.
The Health Department has reported 146 cumulative cases, 117 recoveries and 21 deaths across six Norman nursing home facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU will offer expanded on-campus testing with a new testing site at Cate Center 3. The free testing is available to students living on campus, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning Sept. 4. OU Health Services already offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.