NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Saturday update showed more than 900 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and 18 in Norman.
With 916 new cases Saturday, Oklahoma reached 25,056 total COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has reported 19,186 total recoveries.
Saturday's numbers marked yet another record high in Oklahoma's seven-day case average, which averages new case numbers from seven consecutive days to look at trends over time.
Two months ago, the seven-day case average was showing an average of about 90 to 100 new cases per day; on Saturday, the seven-day new case average was just above 750. In the last two weeks alone, Oklahoma has reported more than 9,000 new cases.
The latest update Friday evening showed 547 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number is up over 499 hospitalizations at the same time last week.
The ongoing COVID-19 spike in Oklahoma is due not just to increased testing, but to higher rates of positive tests and increased community spread, state health officials say. State experts and hospital representatives have warned that the state is beginning to experience a strain on its hospital and ICU capacities.
The Health Department reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, bringing the state death toll to 451. The latest deaths did not occur in Norman or Cleveland County.
The Health Department reported 18 new cases in Norman Saturday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 855.
The Health Department has reported 678 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
Saturday's update showed 40 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,670 total COVID-19 cases and 1,299 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
Friday evening's executive order report showed four new COVID-19 cases and four new recoveries at Brookhaven Extensive Care, which has reported 44 total cases, 37 recoveries and six deaths. It is unclear whether the newest case was in a staff member or a resident.
The state has now reported 138 total COVID-19 cases, 118 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes. The newest cases this month have all come from Brookhaven Extensive Care and the Norman Oklahoma Veterans Center branch.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
