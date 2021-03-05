The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases in the state Friday, including 22 in Norman.
Friday’s new case report brings Norman’s cumulative case toll to 13,323. The state has reported 12,752 recoveries in Norman.
Norman’s death toll stands at 139. The state anticipates updating local death numbers each Tuesday, according to the health department.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is at about 12 cases. Numbers from Norman Regional Hospital Systems Monday showed a slight uptick in local COVID hospitalizations over the last reporting period in February, but a slight decrease in ICU patients.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 917 new cases statewide Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 427,558.
The newest case number brings the state’s seven-day case average to 647, up slightly from 640 on Thursday.
As of Friday, the CDC has reported 7,202 COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma, up from 7,122 on Thursday.
The State Department of Health’s death toll stood at 4,534 when last reported Tuesday. The state will update its own numbers and local death counts next week.
The state’s hospitalization numbers continue to decline. Thursday evening’s executive order report showed 366 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down from the 404 hospitalizations reported Wednesday night.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,905.
The health department has reported 27,622 recoveries and 274 deaths in the county.
Moore reported 7 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,174. Moore has recorded 43 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map. In the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, Cleveland County is at an Orange Level 1.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com.
OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
