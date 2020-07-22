NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 918 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 48 new cases in Norman Wednesday.
The state reached 28,065 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 21,596 recoveries on Wednesday.
State officials said Tuesday that the Health Department is dealing with a backlog of 820 recently-discovered new COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has experienced technical and data entry issues this week that state leaders are tying to "antiquated" tracking and reporting systems.
The state's newest hospitalization update from Tuesday evening shows 630 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations. Tuesday's update is the state's second-highest hospitalization level to date.
The Health Department reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state death toll to 474. None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County or Norman, and two of them were identified in the last 24 hours.
The department reported 48 new cases in Norman Wednesday, raising the city's cumulative case total to 954.
The Health Department has reported 747 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
The state reported 87 new cases in Cleveland County Wednesday. The county has now recorded 1,847 total COVID-19 cases and 1,455 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Health Department has now reported 141 total COVID-19 cases, 121 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
Local lab IMMY will host a free drive-thru test event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23 at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The lab will offer swab testing by appointment only (appointments can be made at portal.immylabs.com/).
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.