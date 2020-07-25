NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 965 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday as Cleveland County reported its first COVID-related death in more than a month.
Saturday's new cases bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 30,081. The Health Department has also reported 24,053 recoveries.
The state's newest hospitalization update from Friday evening showed 625 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations. The number is up over last Friday's 547 hospitalizations.
The Health Department reported the first Cleveland County COVID death since June 10 on Saturday, bringing the county's death toll to 41. The death did not occur in Norman.
The Cleveland County death is one of 12 additional deaths reported by the Health Department on Saturday. The state's COVID-related death toll is at 496.
The department reported 54 new cases in Norman Saturday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 1,067.
The Health Department has reported 836 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
The state reported 90 new cases in Cleveland County Saturday, bringing the county's cumulative case total to 2,048. The county has also recorded 1,624 recoveries.
As of Friday's executive order report, the Health Department has reported 142 total COVID-19 cases, 121 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The newest nursing home case is at Brookhaven Extensive Care, which has now recorded 46 total cases, 38 recoveries and six deaths.
A Brookhaven spokesperson said Thursday that while the Health Department has reported multiple new COVID-19 cases at Brookhaven this month, none of those cases are among existing staff or residents. The newest cases represent individuals who are coming to Brookhaven from local hospitals after already testing positive, the spokesperson said.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
Local facility IMMYLabs will host another free drive-thru testing event, by appointment only, on Sunday. The event will run from 12 to 5 p.m. July 26 at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive, and requires online registration at portal.immylabs.com.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.