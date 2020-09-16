NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 970 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 74 new cases in Norman.
With Wednesday's new caseload, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total rose to 72,284. The state's seven-day case average is at 907.86, its highest level since Aug. 2.
Tuesday evening's executive order report showed an 8% positivity rate in Oklahoma. The state's suspected and confirmed hospitalizations were at 528 as of Tuesday (down from 561 on Monday evening).
The state reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths state Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 924. None of the latest reported deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County, and one was identified in the last 24 hours.
Wednesday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total to 2,814. The state has reported 35 deaths and 2,165 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County recorded 122 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county case total to 5,232. The county has also recorded 68 COVID-related deaths and 4,199 recoveries.
Moore reported 15 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city's case total to 896. Moore has recorded 772 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths.
As of Friday, the county is at an orange risk level, according to the Health Department's weekly map. The map will be updated this Friday morning.
Norman Public Schools and the State Department of Education have classified the county as an Orange Level 2 (the Health Department does not break the orange risk designation into two levels like the district and the Department of Education do).
The district is holding in-person instruction this week, and will transition to remote learning next week should the county remain at an Orange Level 2 this Friday. A full weekly report on cases and quarantine numbers in NPS schools is available at bit.ly/2Rte2LP.
The University of Oklahoma has reported 265 cumulative COVID-19 cases from OU housing and from Goddard Health Center from August 10 to Sept. 11 (OU has not updated its case numbers on its online dashboard since last Friday). According to the dashboard, as of Sunday, 178 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
