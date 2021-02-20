The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 973 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday after a week of testing numbers impacted by winter weather.
The latest update showed that Norman’s cumulative case total, reported as 13,121 on Friday, remained unchanged Saturday.
The city death toll remains at 131, unchanged since Wednesday. The city has recorded 12,458 recoveries.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System Monday showed that like statewide hospitalizations, local COVID hospitalizations continue to trend down.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 973 new cases statewide Saturday, up slightly from 869 Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 418,318.
The state reported 23 additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state death toll to 4,155.
The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again on Saturday to 863, down from 932 on Friday.
Friday evening’s executive order report showed 620 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, down from the 663 hospitalizations reported Thursday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded just 12 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,198.
The health department has reported 26,679 recoveries in the county. Two new deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the total to 256.
Moore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,048. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths, a total that has remained unchanged since Feb. 6.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case has continued in its downward trend this week.
The latest map shows an average of 29.5 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 12-18, down from the 42.3 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
