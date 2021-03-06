The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday, including 19 in Norman.
Saturday’s new case report brings Norman’s cumulative case total to 13,342. The state has reported 12,769 recoveries in Norman.
Norman’s death toll stands at 139. The state anticipates updating local death numbers each Tuesday, according to the health department.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is at about 13 cases. Numbers from Norman Regional Hospital Systems Monday showed a slight uptick in local COVID hospitalizations over the last reporting period in February, but a slight decrease in ICU patients.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 978 new cases statewide on Saturday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 428,536.
The newest case number brings the state’s seven-day case average to 676, up slightly from 647 on Friday.
As of the last report Friday, the CDC had recorded 7,202 COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma.
The State Department of Health’s death toll stood at 4,534 when last reported Tuesday. The state should update its own numbers and local death counts Tuesday.
The state’s hospitalization numbers continue to decline. Friday evening’s executive order report showed 346 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down from 366 hospitalizations reported Thursday night.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,948.
The health department has reported 27,660 recoveries and 274 deaths in the county.
Moore reported nine new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,183. Moore has recorded 43 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map places the county at a yellow level on the map, showing an average of 12.1 new cases per day in the county during the week of Feb. 26-March 4. That average is down from 20.6 new cases per day the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com.
OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
