NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death in Norman Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,320. The state has now reported 37 deaths and 2,894 recoveries in Norman.
While it is currently unclear whether the death was connected to a local longterm care facility or nursing home, only two of the 14 deaths reported in Norman over the last three months have been connected with longterm care and nursing home facilities in the city.
Oklahoma reported 980 new cases statewide Wednesday bring the state's cumulative case total to 87,199. The state's seven-day case average has been trending downward since Friday, landing at 1,005 on Wednesday.
Tuesday's state executive order report showed 628 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, up slightly from 618 at the end of last week.
Oklahoma reported 13 additional deaths Wednesday, including the death in Norman. The state's COVID-related death toll is at 1,031.
With 71 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,195. The county has recorded 71 COVID-related deaths and 5,323 recoveries.
Moore reported 16 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,071. Moore has recorded 13 COVID-related deaths and 895 recoveries.
The county is in its third week straight at an Orange Level on the state's weekly risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans.
NPS is in the process of phasing back in in-person instruction after raising its threshold for a future return to remote learning last week. The district's latest update on cases and quarantine numbers in Norman schools is available here.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
