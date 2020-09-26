NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 990 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 29 new cases in Norman.
The Saturday update brings Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 83,510. The state's Friday executive order report shows an 8.1% positive testing rate in Oklahoma.
The state's seven-day new case average dropped from Friday to 1,100 cases Saturday. Friday evening's executive order report showed 579 current confirmed and suspected COVID hospitalizations, down from 590 hospitalizations Thursday.
Oklahoma reported 11 additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,004. None of the latest deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County.
With 29 new cases Saturday, Norman's case total rose to 3,205. The Department of Health has reported 2,753 recoveries and 36 deaths in the city.
Cleveland County reported 59 new cases Saturday, bringing its cumulative case total to 5,967. The Health Department has reported 70 deaths and 5,067 recoveries in the county.
Of the county's 59 new cases, 11 are in Moore, which has reported a total of 1,015 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has recorded 858 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths in Moore.
On Friday, the county entered its third week straight at an Orange Level on the state's weekly risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Jelkins@normantranscript.com
