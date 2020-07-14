NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another record-breaking day of COVID-19 case increases in Oklahoma and Norman, where cases jumped by 58 Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, the state has reported 21,738 total COVID-19 cases and 16,635 recoveries. With 993 new cases reported Tuesday, Oklahoma shattered its previous records for the highest single-day increase in COVID cases.
The state's seven-day case average reached another high Tuesday following a record-breaking week in case increases. The seven-day average takes new case totals from seven consecutive days and averages them to look at trends over time.
In the last week alone, Oklahoma has reported more than 4,500 new cases. For context: at the start of the pandemic it took Oklahoma more than seven weeks to amass 4,000 total COVID cases.
The recent spike in new cases is due not just to increased testing, but to higher rates of positive tests and increased community spread, state health officials say. Experts are encouraging Oklahomans to continue to practice both social distancing and increased hygiene; multiple cities have now mandatory mask ordinances of some kind.
The Health Department reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the state death toll to 428. The latest deaths did not occur in Norman or Cleveland County, and did not happen in the last 24 hours.
Oklahoma reported 546 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations on Monday evening. The hospitalization number is the state's highest since late March.
The Health Department reported 58 new cases in Norman Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 753. The jump in cases is by far Norman's largest-ever single-day case increase.
The city's COVID data dashboard showed that Norman had 171 active cases on Tuesday.
While the data dashboard was showing local hospitalizations late last week, a city spokesperson said Tuesday that the city pulled the numbers from the site at the request of Norman Regional Health System.
Annahlyse Meyer, the City of Norman's chief communications officer, said that NHRS wanted to be the owner of its hospitalization data, and will likely start sharing some of its information publicly soon.
'The information we're putting out to the public is everything we can confirm," Meyer said Tuesday.
The Health Department has reported 571 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
Tuesday's update also showed a record case increase in Cleveland County, which reported 100 new cases. The county which has now reported 1,448 total COVID-19 cases and 1,111 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
As of Monday evening, there have been 133 total COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
