The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record number of 4,970 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which smashes the previous record by over 140 cases.
The state also reported 23 new COVID-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll up to 2,212 people.
As of Sunday, there are 35,752 people actively infected with the coronavirus.
Oklahoma currently ranks amongst the worst states when it comes to COVID-19, according to data from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Officials in Oklahoma have not yet released the latest task force report and have not responded to questions over whether they are still requesting the report.
17 cities in Oklahoma are considered “Sustained Hot Spots”, according to data released by the task force. The most recently released W.H. report — back on Dec. 9 — had 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties in the Red Zone.
Forbes released an article on Friday naming Oklahoma as the ninth “riskiest state to visit over Christmas” for its lack of success in mitigating COVID-19.
“Despite having contracted Covid-19 himself last summer, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt recommends masks in public but has rejected calls for a state mandate,” the article reads. “A few cities, including Tulsa, have adopted mask requirements.”
On Sunday, The Oklahoman reported that Gov. Stitt is encouraging people to travel to the state. The article quotes a commercial in which Stitt brags about Oklahoma being fully opened despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It also said that despite Oklahoma encouraging people to come to its own state, other states are specifically requesting Oklahomans take extra precautions if they plan to travel out of state.
“Oklahoma has no travel restrictions in place,” the article reads. “Some states have classified Oklahoma as ‘high risk’ and asked travelers from the Sooner State to quarantine upon arrival.”
Vaccines
Oklahoma began to receive and administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week to its frontline health care workers and hospital staff.
As of Friday, 2,253 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered and the state had received a total of 33,150 doses.
The City of Norman began administering the vaccine to its frontline workers at Norman Regional Hospital and Griffin Memorial Hospital on Thursday.
The full four-phase distribution plan is available on the state’s site at oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html.
Local Numbers
The City of Norman reported 125 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 8,535. The city also recorded its first death in about a week on Sunday, bringing its death toll up to 79 people.
There have been 7,409 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 290 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which brings the county’s cumulative case total up to 17,096. The county reported one new death bringing the death toll up to 142 people.
There have been 14,612 recoveries in Cleveland County.
The City of Moore reported 63 new cases on Sunday and no new deaths. The cumulative case count for Moore is now at 3,706 and the death toll is at 23 people.
There have been 3,137 recoveries in Moore.
Friday’s update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map shows a daily average of 70.3 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 11-17.
NPS’ updated case and quarantine numbers were released Monday afternoon on the district’s website.
The health department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.