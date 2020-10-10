NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another state record of 1,533 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 60 new cases in Norman.
Saturday's new case number brings the state's cumulative case total to 98,621. The state's seven-day case average rose again Saturday to 1,124, rising above 1,100 for the first time in two weeks.
Excluding a day in July when Oklahoma reported more than 1,700 COVID cases due to a case backlog, Saturday now represents Oklahoma's highest-ever new case total. Friday's new case number of 1,524 is a close second.
Statewide hospitalizations reached a record high for the third time this week on Friday evening, rising from 749 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations Thursday to 758 on Friday. A map showing the distribution of the state's hospitalizations is available in the state's nightly executive order report.
Oklahoma reported four additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,095. None of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County or Norman.
As of Saturday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,665. The state has reported 40 deaths and 3,196 recoveries in Norman.
With 117 new cases Saturday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,936. The county has recorded 81 COVID-related deaths and 5,966 recoveries.
Moore reported 24 new cases Saturday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,211. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,019 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan.
The weekly map, released Friday morning, shows 23.5 cases per 100,000 Cleveland County residents during the week of Oct. 2-7.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.