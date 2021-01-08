The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third time in a week on Friday, including 138 new cases in Norman.
Norman has now reported 10,254 COVID-19 cases, 8,945 recoveries and 91 COVID-related deaths.
The Cleveland County Health Department is running vaccination clinics at Norman’s Sooner Mall. The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible.
The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 5,232 new cases in the state Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 320,596. This is the third time since Jan. 1 that Oklahoma has recorded over 5,000 new cases in a single day; Friday's new case total is the highest single-day case increase the state has ever reported.
The state reported 31 additional deaths on Friday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,703. None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County. The state’s seven-day new case average rose slightly to 3,504 on Friday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers released Thursday evening showed 1,961 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number is down from the 1,987 hospitalizations reported Wednesday night.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 355 new cases Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 21,308. The Health Department has reported 170 COVID-related deaths and 18,323 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 90 new cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,575. Moore has recorded 28 COVID-related deaths.
Friday morning's update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The map showed an average of 86.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 1-7.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
