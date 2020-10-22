NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record-breaking new case load on Thursday as Oklahoma's COVID-19 case total rose by 1,628.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 112,483.
The state's seven-day case average is at 1,235.29, its highest level ever. Oklahoma is still reporting an 8.2% case positivity rate.
The state broke another record Wednesday night as Oklahoma reached 910 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations statewide. The previous hospitalization record, set Tuesday evening, was 870. Oklahoma does not report city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma reported 11 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,221. None of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County or Norman.
The state reported 56 new cases in Norman Thursday, bringing the city's case total to 4,138. Norman has recorded 44 COVID-related deaths and 3,632 recoveries.
With 98 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 7,941. The county has recorded 87 COVID-related deaths and 6,871 recoveries.
Moore reported 19 new cases Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,411. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,199 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The state will update the risk assessment map Friday morning.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
