NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a massive new case load of 4,741 COVID-19 cases Saturday, an increase the department is attributing to both community spread and backlog.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 136,492.
In a statement released with Saturday's numbers, the department noted that while some of the case numbers come from a backlog — caused by the state's transition in its case reporting system — the enormous new case number is also due to "significant community spread."
The department also said that Saturday's number may include duplicated cases, and that the issue will be corrected in Sunday's report.
"We have reason to believe that our normal case count would have continued on an upward trajectory without the backlog and duplication," Saturday's statement read.
Saturday's report comes on the tail end of a week of record-shattering case numbers. The state set its previous single-day case increase record on Thursday, when Oklahoma reported 2,101 new cases.
Saturday's new number also skyrockets the state's seven-day new case average from 1,465 on Friday to 1,961 on Saturday.
The state's Friday evening executive order report showed 1,045 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Friday was the state's fourth day in a row spent at 1,000+ hospitalizations. The state will not update hospitalization numbers again until Monday evening.
With nine additional deaths reported statewide Saturday, the state's death toll rose to 1,438. According to the state's email update, one of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County.
But as of 1:50 p.m., it is unclear where in the county the death happened. While the Health Department released statewide numbers in an email around 1 p.m. Saturday (two hours behind its regular release time), as of 1:50 p.m., the department had not updated its COVID data dashboard, which shows city and county-specific numbers.
This story will be updated with Norman, Moore and Cleveland County COVID numbers when the state provides them on Saturday.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman?
